There’s no 5G in Ghana - Sam George fires Akufo-Addo government over 'fake launch'

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has declared that Ghana currently has no operational 5G internet service, contradicting claims made during a high-profile launch event under the previous administration.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on August 1, 2025, the Ningo-Prampam MP stated that the 5G services unveiled by Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC) in November 2024 were non-existent. During the session, he declared:

We have no 5G service in the country.

The minister criticised the November 1, 2024, launch event held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, which was attended by then Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and other officials.

The event claimed to introduce high-speed 5G internet services in major cities including Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi. Sam George stated:

Let's just say it was a smokescreen and voicemail. There was actually no fact. Even that day at the centre where they launched, there was no 5G network and there's no 5G anywhere.

The minister emphasised that no operational 5G networks currently exist in Ghana, adding:

If there was 5G, I haven't directed the NCA or NGIC to turn off any 5G site; we would have seen it.

Plans to establish 5G internet service in Ghana

Sam George confirmed that NGIC has received necessary regulatory approvals to begin 5G rollout but noted delays over additional licensing requests. He revealed that the company is seeking an Internet Service Provider licence, which he has declined to approve.

NGIC have received all the necessary approvals; in fact, last two weeks I gave the final connecting entity license approval for MNOs. They are asking for an additional licence for ISPs, which I have declined.

The minister explained his position:

You have a license and have had it for almost three years. At the very least, I have given you the authority and regulatory approval to connect with MNOs. Focus on that and roll out with MNOs.

Sam George issued an ultimatum to NGIC, warning that failure to meet rollout deadlines could result in contract termination. He stated:

Failure by NGIC to roll out full commercial activity by the end of quarter four this year will lead to me terminating the terms of that contract, taking away the exclusivity clause and opening up for fresh negotiations.