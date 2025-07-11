‘Shut up’ - Sam George fires back at Bawumia over Ablekuma North chaos remarks

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has slammed former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his comments on the violence that marred the rerun of the parliamentary election in Ablekuma North.

The chaos unfolded at the Odorkor Methodist 1 Polling Station, where unidentified individuals stormed the venue and launched attacks on several persons, including former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and NPP Deputy National Organiser, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah.

In response to the incident, Dr Bawumia, during a media interview, strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as deeply disturbing and a stain on Ghana’s democratic integrity. He further stated that the situation sets a dangerous precedent that could threaten national stability.

Dr Bawumia

Dr Bawumia also called on President John Mahama to bring the perpetrators to justice, adding that an NPP government would not hesitate to prosecute those involved.

However, in a sharp rebuttal on social media on Friday, 11 July, Mr Sam George urged Dr Bawumia to "shut up", referencing the Vice-President’s silence following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019.

He wrote:

Someone should tell Bawumia to shut up. What did he say about Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019?

It will be recalled that Sam George was assaulted by masked men believed to be members of the Ghana Police SWAT team during the 2019 by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Sam George

In a separate post, the MP called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prioritise his case from 2019 before moving on to the Ablekuma North incident. He added:

I am still waiting for the Police to act on my complaint from Ayawaso West Wuogon. It must be treated as a first-come, first-served matter. I have patiently waited since 2019 for justice to be served.

He continued:

Let no one who justified the 2019 incident dare speak today. You sowed the wind, and now you reap the whirlwind. What was sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. I haven’t even started yet. This is just the beginning. We will all live in Ghana. One love.