NPP deputy national organiser beaten mercilessly in Ablekuma North chaos (video)

The Deputy National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, has been assaulted by a group of unidentified thugs at the Odorkor Methodist 1 Polling Station during the ongoing parliamentary election rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency.

Although full details of the incident are still emerging, several eyewitness accounts indicate that the violence began when a group of men arrived at the polling station in a pickup truck. The assailants reportedly forced their way into the voting centre, overpowering the police officers stationed there to maintain order.

Video footage from the scene shows Mr Asamoah attempting to block the men from entering the premises. In the process, he was physically attacked, slapped and punched repeatedly in the face by the group.

Following the attack on Mr Asamoah, the thugs proceeded further into the station where they turned on the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

A viral video circulating on social media shows her being shoved to the ground and stomped in the groin and chest, prompting immediate intervention by police officers who escorted her to safety.

The violence disrupted the voting process at the station and has triggered widespread concern across the constituency. Many citizens and observers have condemned the growing incidents of election-related violence.

Meanwhile, voting is still underway at 19 polling stations across the Ablekuma North constituency. The Electoral Commission (EC) is seeking to resolve the long-standing impasse over the parliamentary seat, which has remained vacant for over seven months.