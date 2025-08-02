Zanetor Rawlings breaks silence on fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Kinbu SHS student

Klottey-Korle MP Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has broken her silence following the horrific killing of a teenage pupil at Kinbu Senior High School, demanding swift justice for the senseless crime.

The politician issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday after 15-year-old Addib Alhassan was fatally stabbed by a fellow student during what's been described as a heated argument between classmates on Thursday.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings didn't mince her words when addressing the shocking incident, which has left the school community reeling. She stated:

I strongly condemn this act of violence, and I will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and other relevant authorities to ensure that thorough investigations are swiftly conducted and that justice is served.

Zanetor Rawlings

The MP used the tragedy to highlight serious concerns about safety in Ghana's schools, arguing that educational institutions should be sanctuaries for young people rather than places where violence can erupt.

She's calling for urgent action from both education authorities and security officials to beef up protection measures across all schools in the country. She added:

This tragedy must be a wake-up call for all stakeholders in the education and security sectors to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings statement

Fatal stabbing of teenage student

The horrific events unfolded on Thursday afternoon when the first-year student got into a blazing argument with a classmate that quickly turned deadly. Initial reports suggest the dispute escalated rapidly, with Alhassan suffering fatal stab wounds during the confrontation.

Emergency services rushed the critically injured teenager to Adabraka Polyclinic before transferring him to Ridge Hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at the second hospital.

Police investigations are still ongoing, with officers yet to release comprehensive details about what sparked the fatal altercation between the two pupils.