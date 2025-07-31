The Bank Hospital has denied allegations of breaching the medical confidentiality of the late Ghanaian highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away at the facility on 26 July.

The hospital's response follows claims made by social media commentator Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a live social media session, she accused the hospital of leaking confidential medical information regarding the late musician and hinted at plans to take legal action.

She alleged that doctors and nurses at the facility had failed to uphold doctor-patient confidentiality, claiming they had leaked details surrounding Daddy Lumba’s passing.

In a brief statement, the hospital firmly denied the accusations, describing them as false and baseless.

The statement clarified that there had been no breach of Mr Fosu’s medical privacy or confidentiality. The hospital stated that his care was managed with professionalism, dignity, and the highest levels of confidentiality, with his family being involved throughout the process.

Reaffirming its commitment to ethical standards, the hospital noted:

As one of Africa's leading private healthcare institutions, The Bank Hospital remains committed to the highest ethical standards. A formal review of all events before, during, and after his care is underway to ensure continual improvement.

The hospital also urged the public to rely on verified and credible sources when sharing information.

Daddy Lumba’s Family Sets Date for Vigil, Opens Book of Condolence

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in, with several high-profile individuals visiting the late musician’s residence to sign the book of condolence since Tuesday, 29 July.