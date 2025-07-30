Pres. Mahama orders punishment for soldiers who assaulted Journalist and civilian

The government has strongly condemned the assault of a journalist from Accra-based Joy News and a civilian by military personnel during a live broadcast.

A statement dated Wednesday, 30 July, and signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the incident as “utterly unacceptable” to the John Mahama administration and a threat to the country’s democratic values.

The assault took place while the journalist, identified as Carlos Calony, and a cameraman were reporting live from the demolition site of a warehouse located along Spintex Road. The warehouse is reportedly linked to Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

Footage of the incident shows that during the live broadcast, individuals dressed in military uniforms, believed to be national security operatives, interrupted the interview and proceeded to physically assault an eyewitness who was being interviewed.

According to Carlos, he himself was struck twice in the neck with a clenched fist by one of the officers.

In a shocking escalation, the operatives toppled the mounted camera, causing considerable damage, seized Carlos’s mobile phones, and forcibly placed him in a vehicle.

He was subsequently transported to the National Security facility at Bluegate, where he was detained. His release came only after the personal intervention of the Minister for the Interior.

In the statement, the Minister condemned the act and reaffirmed President John Mahama’s commitment to press freedom. It read:

I am directed by President John Dramani Mahama to unequivocally reaffirm his unwavering commitment to the freedom and safety of journalists. A free and unfettered press is a cornerstone of our democracy, essential for accountability, transparency, and informed public discourse.

The government further reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Ghanaian citizens, stating that their rights must always be protected.

The statement added that the government has instructed the Minister for Defence and the National Security Coordinator to launch a full investigation into the incident and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

