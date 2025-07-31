Paul Adom-Otchere appears before OSP today: All you need to know

Ghanaian broadcast journalist and former Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, is expected to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) today as part of an investigation into a questionable contract allegedly awarded during his tenure.

In a letter dated 25 July, the OSP summoned Mr Adom-Otchere, identifying him as a suspect in a case involving alleged corruption and corruption-related offences tied to a revenue assurance contract between GACL and a private company, Evatex Logistics Limited (ELL).

According to the letter, Mr Adom-Otchere was directed to report to the OSP’s office on Thursday, 31 July at 3:00 p.m. However, through his legal counsel, he requested a rescheduling of the meeting to Monday, 4 August. This request was declined by the OSP, which insisted that he appear as initially instructed.

In response, Mr Adom-Otchere has accused the OSP of targeting him unfairly, describing the investigation as a “witch-hunt” motivated by his longstanding criticism of the institution and its operations.

Paul Adom-Otchere Responds to OSP Probe

Speaking earlier today on Metro TV, Mr Adom-Otchere provided further details surrounding the matter. He recounted that in 2022, GACL made efforts to increase revenue and submitted a request to the sector minister for an upward review of fees and charges. This request, he said, was rejected.

To explore alternative means of generating income from non-aeronautical sources, the company was approached by ELL, which submitted a revenue assurance proposal targeting the cargo section. The proposal was subsequently presented to the GACL board with full documentation and internal review.

According to Mr Adom-Otchere, while the GACL Managing Director found the proposal viable, the board made it clear that no payments could be made from the company’s existing funds. As a result, ELL proposed to receive 20% of any additional revenue generated under the contract. This was eventually negotiated down to 16% in a formal agreement.

In his explanation, Mr Adom-Otchere stated:

So, for instance, if they found that, in the importation of frozen foods, the airport was previously earning 1 million, and with their intervention it increased to 2 million, then the extra 1 million would be attributable to their work. They would then be entitled to 20% of that 1 million.

He continued:

This was presented to the board by management, particularly the MD, who had dealt with ELL directly. The board rejected the 20% proposal, so the MD negotiated it down to 16%. The board then instructed the MD to proceed with the necessary steps.

Mr Adom-Otchere also dismissed any claims of personal involvement in the contract’s execution, asserting that his role as board chair did not include operational decisions:

He further questioned the OSP’s methods, alleging undue pressure on airport personnel during interviews:

The board is merely responsible for approvals and initiating policy-related matters. I didn’t even know the contract had been signed until Manasseh Azure told me.

The OSP is now calling airport staff and suggesting that the board chairman instructed them. They are conducting strange interviews, asking, ‘Are you sure the board chairman didn’t tell you to do this?’ It’s all very bizarre.