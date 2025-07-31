'Scoring in this shirt is a dream - Yamal reacts after Barcelona’s 7-3 win over FC Seoul

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has described scoring his first goals in the club’s iconic number 10 jersey as a "dream come true" after a dazzling performance in their 7-3 preseason win over FC Seoul.

The 18-year-old forward, who is being hailed as the future of Barcelona, stole the spotlight with a stunning brace—cementing his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

His post-match comments captured both the emotion of the moment and the promise of a new era for the Catalan giants.

Breakout Performance from a Future Star

Following a goalless display in Barcelona’s opening friendly against Vissel Kobe, Yamal bounced back impressively in Seoul, delivering a performance that thrilled fans and hinted at what lies ahead for the teenager now wearing one of football’s most revered shirts.

Scoring a goal in this shirt, with the number 10 on my back, is a dream,” Yamal said post-match, visibly emotional. I’m very happy to score and for the team’s victory

Yamal nearly got on the scoresheet as early as the 8th minute, rattling the post with a strong effort. Robert Lewandowski was on hand to tap in the rebound and give Barcelona an early lead.

The breakthrough for Yamal came in the 14th minute. After regaining possession himself, he made a composed solo run past defenders and coolly finished, marking his first official goal in the number 10 jersey—a symbolic moment for a club still adjusting to life after Lionel Messi.

Just before halftime, Yamal struck again. A pinpoint pass from Dani Olmo found him in the box. With poise beyond his years, Yamal danced past a defender and smashed the ball into the top corner with his left foot—a goal that combined flair, confidence, and composure.

After a sensational first half, Yamal made way for Rooney Bardghji, another rising talent who had scored in the previous match against Vissel Kobe. Despite being subbed off, Yamal had already made his mark—leaving fans and pundits alike buzzing about his potential.

We are very grateful to you [South Korea] and hope that this season will be successful and that we will win many titles

He added, showing appreciation for the international support.