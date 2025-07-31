Ken Ofori-Atta still wanted as court throws out application to quash arrest warrant

The High Court (Criminal Division) has dismissed an application filed by former Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, which sought to strike out a warrant issued for his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Ofori-Atta had asked the court to set aside all related proceedings, including an Interpol Red Notice that had been issued against him.

During proceedings on Wednesday, 31 July, lawyers for Mr Ofori-Atta argued that the OSP had unlawfully obtained the warrant and urged the court to nullify all associated legal actions, including the Interpol alert.

However, legal representatives of the Special Prosecutor maintained that the warrant had been properly obtained and executed in accordance with the law.

Presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, concluded that the application was without merit and dismissed it entirely.

This latest decision comes just weeks after a Human Rights Court in Accra also rejected an injunction application by the former Finance Minister, which had sought to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from publishing notices declaring him wanted.

The court further imposed a fine of GH¢5,000 on Mr Ofori-Atta, reflecting what may be interpreted as judicial displeasure over perceived attempts to obstruct lawful investigative procedures.

On Monday, 2 June 2025, the Office of the Special Prosecutor once again declared Mr Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, former Minister of Finance, a wanted person and a fugitive from justice.

This followed his failure to voluntarily return to Ghana and present himself before the OSP to respond to allegations of criminal conduct.