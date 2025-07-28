Boxing coach angrily storms ring, attacks referee during bout (Video)

Shocking video footage has emerged showing the moment a furious boxing coach completely lost his head and launched a brutal attack on a referee during a youth tournament, turning what should have been a sporting contest into a dangerous brawl.

The extraordinary scenes unfolded at the EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships in Zlatibor, Serbia, where children aged just 13 and 14 were competing.

The drama began when Azerbaijani fighter Yusif Aghakisiyev received a warning from referee Stefan Cubalevski for repeated fouling during his 75kg bout against Serbian opponent Viktor Majstorovic.

That decision proved to be the spark that ignited an explosive response from Aghakisiyev's coach, UK news outlet the Sun reports.

Video evidence shows the coach charging into the ring like a man possessed, shoving referee Cubalevski hard in the back before the situation turned truly dangerous. The surprised official stumbled forward, clearly confused as he turned to face his attacker.

Violence escalates

What happened next crossed every line imaginable in sport. The coach grabbed Cubalevski around the throat and began choking him, dragging the referee towards the ropes as panic spread throughout the venue.

The footage captures the chaotic moments as bystanders rushed into the ring, desperately trying to separate the pair before the referee suffered serious harm. What started as one man's moment of madness quickly descended into a mini-brawl as team members and officials scrambled to restore order.

Eventually, enough people intervened to pull the coach away from the shaken referee, but the damage was done.

Unsurprisingly, both Aghakisiyev and his violent coach were immediately disqualified from the competition, according to the Sun.

