Former Manchester City star allegedly punches one person in wild nightclub fight

A holiday night out turned ugly for former Manchester City star João Cancelo after he became embroiled in a violent altercation at a Portuguese nightclub that left one man bleeding and police launching an investigation.

The Portuguese defender allegedly threw a punch during a fracas at Bliss Club in the coastal resort town of Vilamoura, where he was enjoying some downtime in the Algarve region.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, Cancelo started his evening in a quieter section of the popular nightspot before moving to a livelier area where trouble kicked off.

What began as an argument quickly escalated into violence, with the former City star reportedly striking a man in the face.

The situation was serious enough to require medical attention, with staff calling in personnel to treat the injured party who was left bleeding from the mouth.

The drama prompted an immediate response from the Guarda Nacional Republicana (GNR), Portugal's police force, who arrived to investigate the scene.

However, despite the police involvement, no formal complaint had been lodged against the 30-year-old international as of last Saturday, leaving the matter in limbo.

Cancelo’s move to Saudi Arabia

Cancelo's nightclub drama comes after a turbulent period that saw him fall dramatically out of favour at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Following reported disagreements with the Spanish manager, the defender endured loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona before City finally offloaded him permanently to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal for €25 million last summer.

The 60-cap Portugal international had been recovering from a gruelling season that culminated in the Club World Cup in America, where he represented his new Saudi employers.