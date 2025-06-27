Over GH₵1m per goal - Insane numbers behind Ronaldo's new Al Nassr deal revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is earning more than a million Ghana cedis for every goal he scores after signing the most ridiculous and lucrative contract in sports history.

The 40-year-old Portuguese superstar has just inked a mind-blowing two-year extension with Al-Nassr worth at least £492 million (GH₵7.87 billion), keeping him in Saudi Arabia until he's 42.

Breaking down these absolutely mental figures, Ronaldo's now pocketing £488,000 (GH₵ 7.8 million) every single day just in basic wages. That's more than most people earn in a lifetime, and he gets it for rolling out of bed.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr — $518 million

His yearly salary alone comes to £178 million (GH₵ 2.85 billion), but that's just the start. There's a £24.5 million (GH₵ 392 million) signing bonus that jumps to £38 million (GH₵ 608 million) if he stays for the second year.

The Saudis are so desperate to keep their poster boy that they've thrown in a 15% stake in the club worth £33 million (GH₵ 528 million).

Add in performance bonuses of £4 million (GH₵ 64 million) for top scorer, £8 million (GH₵ 128 million) if Al-Nassr win the league, and he could bank over half a billion quid.

But wait, there's more. Ronaldo gets £80,000 (GH₵ 1.28 million) for every goal and £40,000 (GH₵ 640,000) per assist, with both rising by 20% in year two.

Cristiano Ronaldo new Al Nassr contract details [The Sun].

More perks for Ronaldo off the pitch

Off the pitch, he's living like a king with 16 full-time staff including drivers, chefs, housekeepers, gardeners and security - all costing Al-Nassr £1.4 million (GH₵ 22.4 million) annually.

There's £4 million (GH₵ 64 million) for private jet use and potential sponsorship deals worth £60 million (GH₵960 million) with Saudi companies.

Cristiano Ronaldo new Al Nassr contract details

League bosses, per UK news outlet the Sun, were apparently "very worried" about losing their biggest star during the recent transfer window, with clubs sniffing around for the Club World Cup.