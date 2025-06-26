Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku raps on street to raise money for needy (Video)

As many players enjoy the off-season flying to islands, their hometowns and partying at clubs, Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on the streets displaying his versatility,

The Leicester City winger was spotted on the streets of the UK, busily showcasing his musical talent for a good cause. He took the mic and gave a lively street performance as passers-by watched and cheered him on.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the 21-year-old talent donned a classic streetwear fit with a green side bag and cap, as he mesmerized spectators with his hidden rap talent.

He flows naturally on the high-tempo instrumentals as if he does it for a living. Issahaku got into the groove and even tried switching to ragga as the street performer cheered him on with patois slang.

It appears he wasn’t only enjoying himself but was also doing it to raise more money on the day. He posted the video on his Instagram story with the caption:

I had joined a brother to help get more money on the street.

Issahaku joins a tall list of Ghanaian celebrities, albeit many have been musicians, to perform on the streets abroad.

Issahaku gears up for new season

Issahaku was in superb form for the Foxes before he picked up a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Ghana's 1-1 draw to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He underwent surgery but couldn’t make it back in time to save Leicester City from relegation. He remains confident next season will be better and hopeful they can bounce back to the English topflight immediately from the Championship.