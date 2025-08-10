'I don't blame myself' - Hakimi breaks silence on rape allegations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi has spoken out for the first time about rape charges he's facing, firmly denying any wrongdoing and claiming he's the victim of a false accusation.

The Morocco international, who's been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, told Canal+ he remains confident despite the serious allegations stemming from an incident at his home in February 2023. Hakimi said:

I'm calm. But being falsely accused is horrible and unfair. I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

The 26-year-old could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, with prosecutors pushing for the case to go to trial at the Hauts-de-Seine criminal court.

Hakimi has consistently maintained the encounter was consensual and has accused his accuser of attempted blackmail. He showed no signs of backing down during the interview. He added:

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't blame myself. People who know me understand who I am. I'm focusing on my family and football. I know the truth will come out.

Achraf Hakimi

Messages from alleged victim

New evidence has emerged that may support Hakimi's position. Messages found on the complainant's phone suggest possible premeditation, according to L'Équipe.

ADVERTISEMENT

During police questioning, the woman admitted she didn't clearly refuse Hakimi's advances, telling a psychologist:

We kissed, I wanted it to end, but I didn't really make it clear.

Hakimi's legal team has branded the prosecution's stance as "incomprehensible and senseless," pointing to contradictions in the woman's testimony revealed through psychological reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the legal cloud hanging over him, Hakimi enjoyed a stellar season with PSG, helping the club win a historic treble including their first-ever Champions League.