Ballon d’Or 2025: 3 African players nominated for Golden Ball

Three standout African players have made it onto the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist.

They are Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Goal machine Guirassy

Seirhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy had an exceptional season after moving to Borussia Dortmund. In the Champions League, he scored a remarkable 10 goals, which more than any other player in Dortmund’s history in a single campaign.

In the Bundesliga, he scored four goals in one game against Union Berlin and ended the season with an impressive total of 38 goals in all competitions.

Hakimi shines in PSG historic season

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi enjoyed a stellar year with Paris Saint-Germain. He helped them secure the Champions League, scoring in the final, and also netted in the Coupe de France win.

Over the season he recorded 11 goals and 16 assists, putting up numbers more akin to a winger than a defender. His performances have earned him recognition as possibly the world’s best right‑back.

Salah's consistency leads Liverpool to EPL victory

Mohammed Salah

Mohamed Salah continued to shine with Liverpool. He claimed his fourth Premier League Golden Boot by scoring 29 goals and also led the league in assists with 18, for a total of 47 goal involvements.

His contributions were key as Liverpool claimed the league title, and he was consisitent for most part of the season.

All three African players have earned their place among the elite in world football.