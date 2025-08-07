Ballon d’Or 2025: Coaches of the Year nominees announced

The list of nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Men's and Women’s Coach of the Year awards has been released, celebrating the top managers in world football over the last season. The awards will be handed out on 22nd September at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

In the men’s category, Luis Enrique is a strong favourite after leading Paris Saint-Germain to a historic Champions League win, the first by a French club in 32 years. His team also completed a remarkable treble.

Another top contender is Hansi Flick, who made history with Barcelona by guiding them to their first-ever domestic treble, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa.

Arne Slot earned a nomination after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season, replacing club legend Jürgen Klopp.

Enzo Maresca of Chelsea is also nominated. He won both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in his first season.

Also on the shortlist is Antonio Conte, who won Serie A with Napoli, beating Inter Milan to the title in dramatic fashion.

Women's Coach of the Year

In the women’s category, Sarina Wiegman leads the nominations after coaching England to Euro 2025 victory, overcoming tough matches and beating Spain in the final.

Other nominees include Renée Slegers of Arsenal, who won the Champions League, and Sonia Bompastor, who achieved an unbeaten domestic treble with Chelsea.

Arthur Elias brought home the Copa América title for Brazil, and Justine Madugu made history by leading Nigeria to their 10th AFCON title.

