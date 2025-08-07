Ballon d'Or 2025: Yachine Trophy nominees for best goalkeeper revealed

France Football has released the list of goalkeepers nominated for the 2025 Yachine Trophy, an award given to the best goalkeeper of the past football season.

Ten goalkeepers from around the world have made the shortlist. They include Brazil's Alisson, who plays for Liverpool, and Yassine Bounou of Morocco, currently at Al Hilal. Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian shot-stopper from Real Madrid, is also nominated, along with Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina, who plays for Aston Villa, is also on the list. Other big names include Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid and David Raya, the Spanish goalkeeper currently at Arsenal.

Also nominated are Matz Sels, a Belgian goalkeeper now with Nottingham Forest, Yann Sommer from Inter Milan and Lucas Chevalier, a promising French keeper from Lille.

The Yachine Trophy is part of the Ballon d'Or awards and recognises the best goalkeeper based only on performances from the previous season.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held in Paris on 22nd September at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, and all eyes will be on who takes home the title as the world’s best goalkeeper.

Michelle Agyemang nominated for Women’s Kopa Trophy

Meanwhile, British-Ghanaian teenager Michelle Agyemang has been nominated Women’s Kopa Trophy after a stellar showing at the Women’s Euro 2025, where she led England to win the ultimate.

Her performances at Euro 2025 were exceptional, including vital late goals against Sweden and Italy, which propelled England to the final.