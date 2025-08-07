Ballon d’Or 2025: British-Ghanaian star Michelle Agyemang nominated for Kopa Trophy

The race for football's most prestigious individual award is heating up, with the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony brought forward to Monday, September 22nd at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The nominees were announced today, celebrating the best performances from the 2024-25 season.

Unlike recent years, this award will focus mainly on club achievements rather than international competitions, as there were no major tournaments during the period under review.

Among the list of nominations released today is the Women’s Kopa Trophy, which is presented to the best performing female player worldwide under the age of 21.

British-Ghanaian teenager Michelle Agyemang has been nominated in this category after a stellar showing at the Women’s Euro 2025, where she led England to win the ultimate.

Michelle Agyemang earns nomination

Her performances at Euro 2025 were exceptional, including vital late goals against Sweden and Italy, which propelled England to the final. Coming on as a substitute, she helped the Lionesses defeat Spain on penalties to win their second European title.

The 19-year-old played only 138 minutes of the competition in Switzerland and did not start a single match. However, her clutch goals when it was almost over for the Lionesses earned her the best young player of the tournament at the Euro 2025.

Still only 19, Agyemang is already seen as the future of English football. Her combination of pace, composure, and goal-scoring instinct has drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greats.