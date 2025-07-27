How the Ballon d'Or winner is decided: Does it favour Dembele or Lamine Yamal?

Ever wondered how the Ballon d’Or winner is decided each year and why there’s always some controversy after the winner is announced?

This breakdown will help you appreciate what goes into selecting the best player in the world over the year under review.

France Football magazine starts by creating a 30-player shortlist, drawing from the previous season's standout performers. This isn't done in isolation as journalists from both France Football and L'Equipe collaborate, sometimes consulting former players to ensure no deserving candidate slips through the cracks.

The real power lies with 100 football journalists from FIFA's top-ranked nations. Each receives the shortlist and must rank their personal top 10, with points distributed from 15 for first place down to just one point for tenth.

When votes are counted, ties are broken by examining who received more first-place votes, then second-place votes if needed. This system rewards both peak performance and consistent excellence.

Why this helps emerging stars

The current format, which switched from calendar-year to single-season assessment in 2022, particularly benefits players hitting form at crucial moments.

For Dembele, his explosive performances and decisive contributions could earn those vital higher-ranked votes that separate contenders from winners.

Lamine Yamal's situation is even more intriguing. The voting criteria specifically mentions "individual performances, decisive and impressive character" alongside team achievements and fair play.

His breakthrough season, combined with his age, ticks multiple boxes that journalists consider.

The voting also rewards "class and fair play," areas where both players excel. Unlike the old system that favoured established superstars, today's format allows journalists to recognise emerging talent making genuine impact.