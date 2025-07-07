Prophet sees Mohammed Kudus winning Ballon d'Or in red jersey

The same Ghanaian prophet who warned Mohammed Kudus against white and blue jerseys has revealed what he believes would be the perfect choice.

According to him a club that wears red will be right fit for the Ghana international amid growing interest from clubs to sign him from West Ham United.

Prophet Clement Testimony claims he's had visions showing Kudus becoming a global football star if he joins a red-wearing team. This prophecy puts Manchester United in the spotlight as they're one of the clubs reportedly interested in the West Ham player.

The prophet described his vision in detail:

I saw the red garment put on him, and he became a global star, standing close to the men holding the Ballon d'Or - a parable!

He believes Kudus's destiny is somehow connected to the colour red, explaining:

The watchers of his life are making way for him to put on red because his destiny is tied to the colour red in his career.

The prophet is so confident about this prophecy that he's offered to provide more guidance directly. He added:

If he wants clarity, his people can contact our office line to be connected to the prophet for further details and instructions.

Top EPL clubs chase Kudus

Prophet Testimony claims his previous predictions about Kudus have come true, which gives him confidence in this latest vision. He stressed that the player has always listened to his advice before, and hopes he'll do the same this time.

While the prophet hasn't named specific clubs, Manchester United are among the teams linked with Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The timing of this prophecy is particularly interesting as the transfer window approaches and clubs prepare their summer moves for the talented Ghanaian winger.