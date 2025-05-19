Ghana to reach World Cup quarters, Kudus to suffer serious injury - Prophet predicts

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has predicted that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but their journey might be cut short due to injuries to key players.

Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the prophet said Ghana will progress from the group stage to the quarter-finals. However, he warned that star player Mohammed Kudus could suffer a knee injury following a tackle, and Kamaldeen Sulemana may also get injured.

He described the incident in detail, saying:

When we begin to ascend in the group stages, somebody will tackle Kudus behind the centre. He will be playing in front of the centre on your right side. They are wearing white with red lines inside their jersey.

He further revealed:

The player is wearing the number 17 jersey; he will slide and it will injure his knee in the 62nd minute. Once that happens, we will lose the match 4-1 with Kamaldeen also down with injury.

According to Prophet Adjei, the vision he received can be avoided, but if not addressed, it could come true and stop Ghana from making further progress. He explained:

They are going to face that thing soon. I told you there are things that can be done because we'll get to the quarter-finals. But this is the catalyst in time; in all the outcomes and branches of time I'm looking at, that was what prevented us from succeeding in the World Cup.

Prophet Adjei's recent prophecy is consistent with his previous one in March, where he declared that Kamaldeen would rise to become one of Africa's most celebrated footballers, earning a reputation as one of the best in the world.

He further predicted that Kamaldeen’s performances will inspire the Ghana Black Stars to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Black Stars World Cup journey

Currently, the Black Stars have not yet secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although they are leading their qualification group.

Coach Otto Addo's side have accumulated 15 points from six games, and will hope to maintain their impressive form with the final qualifying matches set to be played in September and October.

Fans remain hopeful, but concerns are now being raised following the prophet’s warning about possible injuries to two of Ghana’s most important players.