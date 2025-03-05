Kamaldeen Sulemana will break records, lead Ghana to World Cup quarter-final - Prophet

Leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has prophesied a revival in the career of Ghanaian footballer Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Once a rising star, Kamaldeen’s development had been hindered by injuries and limited playing time at his English club, Southampton.

However, the 23-year-old has recently enjoyed a more consistent run of appearances, and Prophet Telvin Sowah believes this marks the beginning of a resurgence in his career.

The prophet declared that Kamaldeen would rise to become one of Africa's most celebrated footballers, earning a reputation as one of the best in the world.

He further predicted that Kamaldeen’s performances will inspire the Ghana Black Stars to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Prophet Telvin shared:

The Lord revealed to me in my spirit walk, Kamaldeen Sulemana. I saw Ghana getting to the quarter-finals of the World Cup because he scored a hat-trick to get us there. He will stand tall in the AFCON and break Asamoah Gyan's records.

I see him lifting a trophy for his club after the disappointment at the finals on the first angle. He will become the biggest news in African football.

The prophet also noted that he foresaw Kamaldeen becoming one of the most talked-about players in Africa, but warned of a major scandal that would attempt to derail his career. According to him, despite attempts to sabotage Kamaldeen, he would rise above them.

From August 29th, the wave will begin. They will sabotage him with a scandal, but it will fail. There is a constant attack on him because he is the crown of Ghana football. In time, he will save the Black Stars. There are things to be done.

Kamaldeen to play upcoming Black Stars matches

Kamaldeen is expected to feature for the Black Stars in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.