FIFA confirms match officials for Ghana v Chad World Cup qualifier this March

FIFA has appointed Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg as the center official for the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Ghana and Chad.

The crucial Matchday 5 encounter will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT. Abdulrazg will be supported by Libyan officials Amsaaed Attia M. Essa (Assistant Referee I), Munji Alayat (Assistant Referee II), and Muhammad Saad Elmabrouk Elmabrouk, who will serve as the fourth official.

In addition, Kokou Djaoupe from Togo will act as the Referee Assessor, while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone has been assigned as the Match Commissioner.

Ghana is currently in second place in Group I with nine points from four matches, having secured three wins and one defeat. Following the Chad fixture, the Black Stars will face Madagascar in their Matchday 6 encounter.

This match will take place at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 19:00 GMT.

Black Stars leadership restructure

In other news, reports suggest that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew will soon be named the permanent captain of the national team.

According to Joy Sports, the Leicester City striker will officially assume the role starting with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This change has led to Arsenal’s Thomas Partey stepping down from his role as first deputy captain, with Alexander Djiku set to replace him in the position.

Thomas Partey is reportedly not interested in a leadership role on the team and is only focused on playing football.