Accra Sports Stadium confirmed as host venue for Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Accra Sports Stadium as the venue for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification match between Ghana and Chad.

This crucial matchday five encounter marks a notable shift in Ghana's home venue strategy, as the Accra Sports Stadium reclaims its position as the primary location for hosting international fixtures.

According to reports from Joy Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided not to propose alternative facilities for CAF's inspection, solidifying the Accra Sports Stadium as the chosen venue.

This decision follows CAF's recent withdrawal of approval for other prominent stadiums in Ghana, including the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana Stadium closure and pitch improvements

Following Ghana's 2-1 loss to Niger in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier held in November 2025, the stadium was closed for three months.

During this period, the National Sports Authority (NSA) partnered with Green Grass Technology to undertake extensive improvements to the pitch and overall facility conditions.

These efforts, which included pitch restoration and upgrades to internal amenities, were instrumental in securing conditional approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host international matches.

The decision to use the Accra Sports Stadium marks a shift from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which had been the preferred home venue for the Black Stars for many years.

This change was prompted by CAF's rejection of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in September 2024 due to "technical infractions, including an unsuitable playing field."