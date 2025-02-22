Pooley to be buried on March 6 — Alex Manu confirms

Alex Manu, Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Circles, has confirmed that the late Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, will be laid to rest on March 6.

This announcement follows the one-week memorial observance held in his honour at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The tragic passing of Pooley, which occurred just two weeks ago, has deeply shaken the football community.

He was fatally stabbed during Asante Kotoko’s Matchday 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC, leaving the club and its supporters in a state of profound grief.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Manu reiterated the importance of the burial date, stressing that the Asante Kotoko community will not find closure until Pooley is given a proper farewell.

Pooley’s burial is fixed for March 6. Kotoko supporters cannot have the peace of mind to support the team until after that.

Manu further revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt E.S. Okraku, has been informed that the Ghana Premier League cannot resume until Pooley is buried.

We told him (GFA President Kurt Okraku in a meeting) that until our supporter is buried, we cannot play in the league. We made it clear to him, and he accepted that.

Ghanaians have a long tradition, and in the Akan traditional norms, until the dead is buried, there is no active participation in events.

In Akan tradition, when a family member passes away, you do not actively partake in anything until the funeral date is set.

