Wontumi vows to bring Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Vini Jr. to retire at Kotoko

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has boldly declared his commitment to bringing global football icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

The businessman and political figure expressed his unwavering commitment to securing these star players for Asante Kotoko before they retire from professional football.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman confidently stated that he would go to great lengths to ensure these players conclude their careers with the Porcupine Warriors.

I will pay Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Vini to come retire at Kotoko

Wontumi emphasised his determination to invest heavily and leverage his influence to restore Asante Kotoko to its former glory as a dominant force in African football.

Chairman Wontumi, who previously made headlines in 2022 for expressing interest in acquiring English Premier League side Chelsea, has yet to realise that ambition.

However, his focus remains firmly on the future of Asante Kotoko. He envisions a transformative era for the club, drawing inspiration from the successful tenure of former chairman Herbert Mensah, whose leadership brought significant attention and success to the team both on and off the pitch.

I know that one day, I will be Kotoko chairman. And when I become chairman, I will use money and aggression to make the team as great as it was under Herbert Mensah.

He acknowledged that his political responsibilities with the NPP sometimes limit his ability to serve the club as he would like but reiterated his commitment to contributing in other ways.

Because of the NPP, sometimes I don’t serve as I’m supposed to, but I still contribute in other ways

Wontumi’s ambitious plans reflect his deep passion for Asante Kotoko and his desire to elevate the club to new heights.

He aims to build on the legacy of Herbert Mensah, whose administration revitalised the club and attracted widespread support.

We all saw what Herbert did, so I will apply all of that with a bit of pride. The level I will take Kotoko to, everyone will see. But just as Jesus told Mary, ‘It’s not my time yet,’ I will also say that it’s not my turn yet.

New detailed of Pooley emerges

In a related development, Asante Kotoko’s Communications Director, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, has disclosed that the police have identified the suspect behind the tragic death of Nana Pooley, a devoted Kotoko fan.

According to the police report, the individual responsible for the stabbing incident in Nsoatre is named Brimah.