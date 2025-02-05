Cristiano Ronaldo at 40: 7 outstanding achievements of the football legend

Cristiano Ronaldo and record-breaking are synonymous in the world of football. As the Portuguese superstar turns 40, his incredible career continues to defy age and expectations.

With a staggering 923 goals to his name, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the highest-scoring player in men’s football history. Here are seven of his most remarkable achievements:

Most goals in football history

Ronaldo’s 923 official goals make him the greatest goalscorer of all time, surpassing legends like Pelé. He now has his sights set on an unprecedented milestone: 1,000 career goals.

Most champions league goals

With 140 goals in the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo stands alone at the top. Even the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski trail behind, while Kylian Mbappé remains the only active player with a chance to challenge this record.

Most international goals

Ronaldo has redefined excellence on the international stage, scoring 135 goals for Portugal. He is the only player to score in five different World Cups and continues to add to his tally in his 40s.

Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer

During his nine-year stint at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored an astonishing 450 goals in just 438 appearances, cementing his legacy as the club’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

Most goals in Euros and World Cups combined

Ronaldo has netted 22 goals across 10 major tournaments (14 in the Euros and 8 in the World Cup), including iconic performances like his hat trick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.

Oldest player to score 15+ goals in a Premier League season

During his emotional return to Manchester United in 2021, Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals, becoming the oldest player to achieve this feat since Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Fastest player to 100 goals for any club