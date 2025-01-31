Pulse logo
Champions League play-offs draw: Man City face Madrid as giants clash, Celtic meet Bayern

31 January 2025 at 12:08
UEFA Champions League play-offs draw: City to play Madrid as Celtic take on Bayern. Check full draw
European powerhouses are set for intense battles in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs, with Manchester City drawn against record-holders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Celtic face a daunting challenge against Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain take on Brest in an all-French encounter.

Man City narrowly secured their spot in the top 24 with a crucial 3-1 victory over Club Brugge on the final day of the league phase. However, their lower ranking has set up an early high-stakes clash with Carlo Ancelotti's formidable Madrid side.

Celtic have less than two weeks to devise a strategy to contain Bayern's prolific striker Harry Kane and his attacking teammates, having already conceded seven goals against Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in October.

Elsewhere, Juventus will go head-to-head with PSV Eindhoven.

Under the new bracket system, each team could only face one of two predetermined opponents based on their final league standings.

As a result, City and Celtic were already aware that either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich awaited them.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Aston Villa have secured a direct path to the last 16 after finishing in the top eight. They will learn their next opponents in the upcoming draw on February 21.

The first-leg fixtures are scheduled for February 11 and 12, with the return matches set for February 18 and 19.

Full Champions League play-offs draw

Club Brugge v Atalanta

Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Celtic v Bayern Munich

Juventus v PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord v AC Milan

Brest v Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco v Benfica

