Hennessy X.O La Carafe: Accra’s new luxury nightlife statement

On Friday, December 12th, Hennessy gathered a carefully curated selection of elites at Ace Nightclub, for the unveiling of the Hennessy XO La Carafe, and what unfolded felt more like a luxury theatre experience than a typical club night.

Ace Nightclub, the capital’s leading destination for luxury nightlife, hosted an unforgettable evening to officially unveil the Hennessy X.O La Carafe, a masterpiece of craftsmanship and heritage, which is now available exclusively at Ace Nightclub in Ghana.

The launch marked a significant moment for the country’s luxury spirits scene as Paulus Dagbui, CEO of Ace Nightclub, was announced as the driving face of the Hennessy X.O La Carafe in Ghana. His long-standing influence in shaping premium nightlife culture made him the ideal representation for this exceptional release.

At the heart of the evening stood the Hennessy X.O. La Carafe itself, a bottle that commands attention. Its distinctive figure-8 silhouette breaks from traditional cognac bottle design, offering a bold, substantial presence that feels timeless. The carafe’s size and sculptural form make it as much a design object as a vessel for one of the world’s finest cognacs.

Paulus Dagbui said:

We are proud to partner with Hennessy to introduce something truly special to Ghana. The Hennessy X.O La Carafe is more than a bottle, it is a statement of timeless elegance, and we are honoured that Ace Nightclub is the exclusive home of this rare expression.

The Hennessy X.O. La Carafe launch represents more than a new bottle hitting the Ghanaian market. It is a statement about the evolution of luxury in Ghana, where global heritage brands are finding innovative ways to connect with local culture.

The Hennessy X.O La Carafe will only be available at Ace Nightclub, also reinforcing the venue’s positioning as a pioneer in luxury nightlife and exclusive brand experiences in Ghana and West Africa. The launch sets a new benchmark for premium spirits culture in Accra and further strengthens the club’s relationship with global luxury brands.

ABOUT THE HENNESSY X.O LA CARAFE

The decanter’s bold design reinterprets the iconic silhouette of Hennessy X.O, encapsulating the essence of the timeless X.O blend. Its distinctive and innovative form is defined by two key elements. The latest decanter is produced through a customized manufacturing process, ensuring that each piece is uniquely crafted. Every carafe is created using a semi-automated process and is hand-polished, achieving a seamless harmony of craftsmanship and technology.

To further its sustainability efforts, the decanter also features a removable, rechargeable luminous base that clips in and out, promoting environmentally friendly usage continuously.

ABOUT HENNESSY

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 250 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world.

Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility.

For further information, serves and collaboration details, please visit Hennessy.com or follow @Hennessy on Instagram.