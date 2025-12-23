Abu Trica appears in court under heavy security over $8m romance scam (Video)

A Ghanaian man alleged to be at the centre of a major international romance fraud network was brought before the Gbese District Court in Accra on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, under tight security.

Frederick Kumi, 34, who is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, was arrested earlier this month in a coordinated operation involving Ghanaian law enforcement agencies and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated a sophisticated online scam that preyed on elderly Americans and siphoned millions of dollars from unsuspecting victims.

According to court documents, Kumi is accused of playing a leading role in an elaborate romance fraud scheme that has reportedly cost victims more than US$8 million since 2023. The case has attracted international attention because of its scale and the direct involvement of US federal authorities.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Ohio has indicted Kumi on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money, alongside a forfeiture charge linked to the alleged proceeds of crime. If found guilty in the United States, he could face a custodial sentence of up to 20 years.

Investigators from the US Department of Justice allege that Kumi was part of an international criminal network that used fake online relationships to manipulate and financially exploit vulnerable individuals. The suspect is also widely known for displaying an opulent lifestyle on social media, often showcasing luxury vehicles and expensive possessions — assets authorities believe may be connected to the alleged fraud.

The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI’s Cleveland Division and supported by several Ghanaian agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

