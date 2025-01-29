Champions League: Real Madrid squeeze Brest three times but fail to avoid play-offs

Real Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Brest at Stade du Roudourou in France but fell short of securing direct qualification, forcing them into the play-offs.

A brace from Rodrygo and a goal from Jude Bellingham ensured Los Blancos claimed all three points in their final group stage match.

First Half: Madrid takes control

Real Madrid took a 1-0 lead into halftime, courtesy of Rodrygo’s well-taken goal in the 27th minute. The Brazilian forward initially saw his header denied by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot but made no mistake a minute later.

He produced a brilliant solo run down the left, skipping past defenders before firing the ball off the inside of the post and into the net.

Despite Madrid’s early dominance in possession, Brest looked lively in transition and created a few threatening moments.

Pereira Lage forced Thibaut Courtois into an early save with a well-struck free kick in the fifth minute, while Mahdi Camara and Steve Mounié also tested the Belgian goalkeeper.

Brest came closest to equalising in the 37th minute when Balde’s sweetly struck volley narrowly missed the target.

Brest thought they had equalised early in the second half through a combination between Ludovic Ajorque and Camara, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Madrid then punished the hosts, doubling their lead through Jude Bellingham, who calmly slotted in Lucas Vázquez’s pass into an open net.

Rodrygo completed his brace late in the game, reacting quickest to slot home the rebound after Bizot had parried Kylian Mbappé’s powerful shot.

Despite Brest’s persistent attacking efforts, forcing Courtois into five key saves, they failed to find a breakthrough.