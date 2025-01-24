Adebayor recalls how Ronaldo beat him to Madrid training despite arriving 2 hours early

Former Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor has shared an amusing story about his time at the club, revealing how Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary professionalism left him astonished.

The Togolese international, who joined Real Madrid on loan from Manchester City in January 2011, was eager to make a strong impression on his new teammates, particularly Ronaldo, whose commitment to excellence was well-documented.

When I first signed with Madrid, we all knew Cristiano Ronaldo was a professional—always on time

Determined to show his dedication, Adebayor decided to arrive at training two hours early on his second day with the club.

I was told training would start at 10:30, so I made it a point to arrive around 8:30 or 8:45, giving myself at least two hours alone

However, to his surprise, Ronaldo had already beaten him to the training ground by an additional hour and a half.

I got there around 8:45, feeling proud to be the first to arrive and show my professionalism. But when I asked one of the physios about the noise downstairs, he told me it was Ronaldo swimming

Realising he wasn’t the first after all, Adebayor approached Ronaldo, who casually mentioned he had arrived at 7:30 that morning.

Adebayor added with a laugh, highlighting how Ronaldo’s relentless commitment set him apart even among elite athletes.

I simply wished him good luck and left

Adebayor’s time at Real Madrid

Adebayor signed a loan deal with Real Madrid on January 25, 2011, for the remainder of the 2010–11 season. During his time with Los Blancos, the striker scored his first goal for the club in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.