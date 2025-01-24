Pulse logo
Adebayor recalls how Ronaldo beat him to Madrid training despite arriving 2 hours early

24 January 2025 at 9:42
Adebayor says he couldn’t outpace Cristiano Ronaldo, even after arriving early to training.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Emmanuel Adebayor
Former Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor has shared an amusing story about his time at the club, revealing how Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary professionalism left him astonished.

The Togolese international, who joined Real Madrid on loan from Manchester City in January 2011, was eager to make a strong impression on his new teammates, particularly Ronaldo, whose commitment to excellence was well-documented.

When I first signed with Madrid, we all knew Cristiano Ronaldo was a professional—always on time

Determined to show his dedication, Adebayor decided to arrive at training two hours early on his second day with the club.

I was told training would start at 10:30, so I made it a point to arrive around 8:30 or 8:45, giving myself at least two hours alone

However, to his surprise, Ronaldo had already beaten him to the training ground by an additional hour and a half.

I got there around 8:45, feeling proud to be the first to arrive and show my professionalism. But when I asked one of the physios about the noise downstairs, he told me it was Ronaldo swimming

Realising he wasn’t the first after all, Adebayor approached Ronaldo, who casually mentioned he had arrived at 7:30 that morning.

Adebayor added with a laugh, highlighting how Ronaldo’s relentless commitment set him apart even among elite athletes.

I simply wished him good luck and left

Adebayor’s time at Real Madrid

Real Madrid s Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo during La Liga Match. May 21, 2011.Real Madrid s Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo during La Liga Match. May 21, 2011.

Adebayor signed a loan deal with Real Madrid on January 25, 2011, for the remainder of the 2010–11 season. During his time with Los Blancos, the striker scored his first goal for the club in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the Spanish season, Adebayor returned to Manchester City but faced challenges, including being omitted from the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. In July 2011, he risked a £300,000 fine for refusing to train with the club’s reserve and youth teams.

