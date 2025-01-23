I'm close to Ronaldo - Vinicius Jnr after scoring record goals for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior delivered a stellar performance as Real Madrid triumphed 5-1 over RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Brazilian winger scored twice, earning him the official Man of the Match title.

His brace marked a significant milestone, bringing his tally to 100 and 101 goals for Real Madrid. At just 24 years old, Vinicius is on the verge of surpassing Ronaldo Nazário’s goal record for the club.

Additionally, his 28 Champions League goals now surpass the 27 scored by Luis Suárez in his entire career.

I’m very happy to have reached 100 goals for this club. I’m only three goals away from surpassing Ronaldo to become the highest-scoring Brazilian in Real Madrid’s history. I hope to leave my mark on this club.

Vinicius also took the opportunity to praise Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, commending his leadership and ability to unite the team.

Ancelotti has been with this team for many years, and he knows how to manage it exceptionally well.

In this group, it’s easy to perform because we all listen to each other. There are many young players here who are eager to make an impact.

Vinicius has been one of Madrid's main men recently and is performing very well.

Real Madrid's next games

Real Madrid will turn their attention to La Liga, where they'll face Real Valladolid after recording the resounding victory against Salzburg.

The Los Blancos, after their La Liga, will face Brest next in the UEFA Champions League.