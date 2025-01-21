Comparing Kylian Mbappe's record at Madrid after 30 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Kylian Mbappe’s journey at Real Madrid has drawn inevitable comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo, a club legend who set the benchmark for excellence during his time in Spain.

While Mbappé grew up idolizing Ronaldo, replicating the Portuguese superstar’s legacy at the Santiago Bernabéu is no small task.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world-record transfer fee of £80 million. His arrival captivated 80,000 fans at the Bernabéu, surpassing the previous presentation record held by Diego Maradona at Napoli.

The Portuguese forward wasted no time proving his worth, scoring 33 goals in his debut season despite missing seven weeks due to injury.

In comparison, Kylian Mbappe, who signed for Real Madrid under much fanfare, has had a promising start to his tenure. After 30 matches, he has already contributed to Real Madrid’s silverware success, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, fans and pundits alike feel there’s more to come from the Frenchman, whose confidence wavered early in the season after penalty misses against Liverpool and Athletic Club.

Recently, Mbappé has regained his form, netting seven goals in his last nine matches, and his influence on the team continues to grow.

Statistical Comparison: Mbappe vs Ronaldo after 30 matches

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid record:

Games: 30

Goals: 18

Assists: 4

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Record After 30 matches:

Games: 30

Goals: 27

Assists: 6