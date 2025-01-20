Video: Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos learns football trick from Black Queens player Freda Ayisi

Black Queens forward Freda Ayisi has recently been spotted training with legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, a player widely regarded as one of the best to ever grace the game.

Ayisi, who plays for Hashtag United, is known for her flair, creativity, and showboating, often displaying her impressive ball skills on social media through juggling challenges.

However, this time, she had the unique opportunity to train alongside the iconic Roberto Carlos, and the two appeared to hit it off immediately.

At one point, Ayisi decided to impress the football legend by showcasing a new trick: she flicked the ball with the outside of her right foot behind her left leg, catching it smoothly. The move left Carlos in awe, laughing with disbelief at her skill.

The 30-year-old forward joined Hashtag United at the start of the 2024/25 season and has quickly become a key player for her new team, netting seven goals in six Women's National League South appearances.

Her strong form on the pitch continues to make her one of the standout talents in the league.

Previous reports on Roberto Carlos’ divorce

Meanwhile, Carlos was recently in the news for reportedly living inside Real Madrid’s training facility, Valdebebas, following his divorce from his wife of 15 years, Mariana Luccon.

Media reports in Spain claimed the Brazilian icon was staying at the training ground after separating from Luccon. The couple, who married in 2009, share two daughters, Manuela and Mariana.

It was claimed that Luccon remained in the family home while her parents stayed at another of Carlos’ properties.

However, he came out to deny these rumours, referring to them as "false and damaging."

He criticised the stories as an attempt to invade his privacy and generate clicks at his expense.