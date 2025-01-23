Vini Jnr explains the 'blinding' celebration making him score more goals

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has unveiled the inspiration behind his latest goal celebration, attributing it to a friend in France and his love for video games.

While many players craft their celebrations as a nod to football idols or in moments of pure excitement, Vinícius has taken a different route, borrowing the idea from his gaming sessions.

The Brazilian winger's "blinding" celebration, symbolising silencing critics and opponents while showcasing his brilliance, has quickly become a fan favourite.

According to Vinícius, the celebration has boosted his confidence and coincided with an incredible run of form.

In Real Madrid's recent UEFA Champions League match against RB Salzburg, Vinícius delivered a masterclass performance in their 5-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Brazilian scored twice, demonstrating his lethal finishing and creative brilliance. His first goal came from a pinpoint Luka Modrić pass, as Vinícius breezed past defender Amar Dedić and unleashed a powerful strike into the net for Madrid's fourth goal.

Later, he showcased his composure when Federico Valverde set him up on a swift counterattack, calmly slotting home his second goal.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Vinícius revealed the origin of his celebration:

My celebration? I always play PlayStation with my friends, and they asked me to do this celebration. I copied it from a friend who plays in France, and since I started doing it, I've been scoring more goals.

The winger's dazzling form has been pivotal for Real Madrid this season.

Vini Jnr statistics for Real Madrid this season

With seven goals and one assist in six UEFA Champions League appearances, Vinícius has been a driving force for the 15-time champions.