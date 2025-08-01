Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (21 July–1 August)

Life moves fast, and in Ghana’s entertainment world, it moves even faster. That’s why Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you in the know with the biggest headlines, viral moments and behind-the-scenes buzz.

From heartbreaking losses and heated controversies to celebrity drama, here are five of the top stories you may have missed this week:

1. Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba dies at 61

Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has passed away at the age of 61 after a short illness.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian highlife music, his powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and decades of artistic brilliance shaped the nation's musical landscape and touched the lives of millions across generations.

In an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, 26 July 2025, the iconic musician was confirmed to have died after a brief illness.

2. Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lil Win, has announced a new film project following the release of his much-discussed biopic on Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

According to Lil Win, his next production will focus on the political comeback of President John Dramani Mahama, portraying his first term, his 2016 electoral defeat, and his eventual return to power in 2024.

He also hinted at a subsequent film spotlighting former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure, including his key achievements, challenges, and controversial moments.

READ DETAILS: Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

3. Prophet D.Y. Donkoh apologises after arrest over prophecy about Shatta Wale

Prophet D.Y. Donkoh has issued a public apology to dancehall star Shatta Wale following his arrest for prophesying the artist’s death.

The pastor was reportedly picked up at his residence after a video of his prophecy went viral, drawing widespread criticism.

In the video, Prophet Donkoh claimed to have received two divine revelations: one showing Shatta Wale surviving an attack and giving public thanks to God, and another depicting a fatal shooting involving three armed men.

4. 'I inspired you; stop the noise and respect the trailblazers' – Agya Koo fires back at Lil Win

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has responded strongly to comments made by fellow actor Lil Win, who recently questioned Agya Koo’s current relevance in Ghana’s movie industry.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Lil Win suggested that Agya Koo was “living on past glory”, noting his recent shift to podcasting and performing at funerals.

Agya Koo addressed the remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), defending his career choices and rejecting any implication that his legacy had faded.

5. The Bank Hospital denies breach of medical confidentiality in Daddy Lumba’s death

The Bank Hospital has denied accusations that it violated medical confidentiality following the death of highlife icon Daddy Lumba, who passed away at the facility on 26 July.

The statement came after social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that the hospital had leaked private information.

In a brief response, hospital authorities dismissed the claims as false and unfounded, stating that there was no breach of Charles Fosu’s medical privacy.