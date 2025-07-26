Breaking News: Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba dies at 61

Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has passed away at the age of 61 after a short illness.

Revered as one of the most influential figures in Ghanaian highlife music, his powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and decades of artistic excellence shaped the soundscape of a nation and touched the lives of millions across generations.

In an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, July 26, 2025, the legendary highlife musician died after a short illness.

With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana's beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.

The statement, signed by Fati Ali Yallah, Esq., counsel for the Fosu family, further called for privacy as the family navigates this moment of immense grief.

During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days.

With a career spanning over three decades and more than 34 albums to his name, Daddy Lumba's influence on Ghanaian music and culture is immeasurable.

He leaves behind a timeless legacy that shaped generations and inspired millions across Africa and beyond.