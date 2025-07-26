Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

The golden voice behind some of the most iconic highlife anthems has faded into history, but the legacy of Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, will sing on for generations.

His melodies spoke to the soul, wrapped in lyrics that carried the weight of love, sorrow, joy, and life’s most enduring truths. For over three decades, Daddy Lumba provided the soundtrack to weddings, heartbreaks, political campaigns, and personal awakenings.

Here are 10 unforgettable tracks that reflect the heart of a man whose music became the heartbeat of a nation.

Unforgettable Songs of The Late Daddy Lumba

1. Aben Wo Ha (1998)

Arguably Daddy Lumba’s most famous song, Aben Wo Ha is a legendary highlife anthem released in December 1998. The track sparked controversy upon its release due to its playful but suggestive lyrics, with calls for it to be banned from the airwaves.

However, its catchy rhythm and iconic chorus catapulted it to massive success, winning Song of the Year at the 2000 Ghana Music Awards. Aben Wo Ha became more than just a hit—it became a cultural phenomenon, chanted at football games, parties, and political rallies.

2. Theresa (1990)

Theresa is a deeply personal track that tells the story of Daddy Lumba’s high school sweetheart, Theresa Abebrese. She supported his musical aspirations and reportedly helped finance his trip to Germany, where his career took off.

The song, featured on his debut solo album, is a heartfelt thank-you to a woman who played a pivotal role in his life. With smooth instrumentation and raw emotion, Theresa is both a love letter and a piece of Lumba’s personal history, establishing his reputation as a powerful storyteller through music.

3. Yentie Obiaa (2014)

Meaning “We Won’t Listen to Anyone,” Yentie Obiaa became an anthem of self-assurance and independence. It gained widespread popularity during John Mahama’s presidency when it was played during the president’s public appearances.

The song's infectious chorus and empowering message resonated with Ghanaians facing societal pressures.

Yentie Obiaa is a bold declaration of living life on your own terms, and its relevance has only grown in the social media age. It cemented Daddy Lumba’s ability to remain musically influential well into the 2010s.

4. Poison (2001)

This controversial track explores themes of jealousy, heartbreak, and emotional betrayal. The haunting lyrics and gripping storytelling made Poison a standout hit in the early 2000s.

Its provocative title and content sparked conversation, yet it quickly became a chart-topping success, earning massive radio play. The song reflected Lumba’s fearless approach to tackling difficult topics while still delivering music that was sonically captivating and commercially successful.

5. Sika Asem (1990s)

"Sika Asem," translated as "Money Matters," is a reflection on the central role of money in relationships and society. Daddy Lumba uses this track to comment on materialism, making it a poignant social critique that struck a chord with many Ghanaians.

The song’s highlife groove, layered with sharp lyrics, made it a radio and club favourite. Over the years, Sika Asem has remained relevant, often referenced in debates on love, class, and power in modern Ghanaian life.

6. Ankwanoma (Early 2000s)

Ankwanoma is a mature and introspective love song that showcases Daddy Lumba’s refined vocal control and lyrical depth. The title, meaning "eagle" in Akan, metaphorically explores themes of strength and freedom in romantic relationships.

The track's instrumentation blends traditional highlife elements with modern studio polish, symbolising Lumba's evolution as an artist. Ankwanoma became a favourite on radio stations and wedding playlists, praised for its emotional resonance and elegance.

7. Doctor Panee (1998)

A standout track from the Aben Wo Ha album, Doctor Panee is a feel-good song that cleverly weaves humour and subtle advice. Lumba uses medical metaphors to discuss emotional and romantic pain, creating a unique and catchy tune that listeners loved.

The song’s danceable beat and memorable hook ensured its place as one of the most replayed songs on the album, and its creative wordplay has made it a classic in Ghanaian music.

8. Dangerous (1998)

One of the few songs Lumba performed largely in English, Dangerous warned of deceit and heartbreak in romantic relationships. Its danceable tempo, combined with relatable lyrics, gave it broad appeal—especially among younger audiences.

The track exemplified Lumba’s skill in merging traditional highlife rhythm with international soundscapes. It’s still a staple at events and parties more than two decades later.

9. Akoma Da Akoma So (1990s)

Translated as “Heart to Heart,” this emotional ballad is a fan favourite for its lyrical vulnerability. The song explores the intimate emotional bonds that form in relationships and how these connections endure through challenges.

Akoma Da Akoma So demonstrates Daddy Lumba’s gift for exploring the emotional spectrum of love, and it's frequently played at engagements and traditional marriage ceremonies.

10. Auntie Atta (1990s)

Aunti Atta is a playful, nostalgic song that brings to life the everyday humour and quirks of Ghanaian life. Its catchy rhythm and storytelling make it especially beloved among older fans.