Lil Win teases next big project after controversial Ibrahim Traoré biopic

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has announced his next movie project following the release of his much-anticipated biopic on the President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

According to him, the upcoming project will focus on the second coming of President John Dramani Mahama, portraying his journey through his first term in office, the setbacks he faced after losing the 2016 elections, and his eventual return eight years later to win the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Focus FM, Lil Win stated:

Lil Win

It is not politics, but the next project is on Mahama’s second coming because he went out of power and came back. We will give a scenario where when Mahama lost the election even after doing so much for the country.

He continued:

The movie will depict him and his wife Lordina going back to the village to live on the farm, and then when the country needed him again he came back.

Lil Win further disclosed that a subsequent project will centre on former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, highlighting his achievements, struggles, and the most controversial moments of his presidency.

He added comically:

After that one, I will come to Nana Addo. We will shoot that in the city and rent a plane, dig a manhole for the cathedral, and show all the priests who were present during these activities.

Meanwhile, his current biopic on Captain Traoré continues to stir debate online. While some fans have praised the project as bold and visionary, others have raised concerns about its tone and underlying intentions.

