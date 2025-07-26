Sarkodie, Bawumia, Bola Ray and other celebrities react to Daddy Lumba’s death

The news of the death of Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has sent shockwaves across the country, with social media flooded with tributes celebrating the legacy of the highlife great.

Daddy Lumba passed away at the age of 61 after a short illness, according to an official statement released by the Fosu family on Saturday, 26 July 2025.

Several celebrities and well-known political figures have since taken to social media to mourn and share fond memories of the legend. Among them are popular rapper Sarkodie and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, among others.

Daddy Lumba

In a post on his Instagram story, Sarkodie expressed shock at the news and shared his condolences with the bereaved family. In a brief post, he wrote:

Only if I had the words to express how I've been feeling since early this morning but I don't ... we will all go back to the maker one day but sometimes it's hard to even entertain the thought when it involves people close to your heart RIP DL !!! Thanks for all you've done for us ... The legacy lives on condolences to the family I pray for strength.

Former Vice President Dr Bawumia also mourned the demise of Daddy Lumba, describing him as a pillar in Ghana’s highlife genre. He wrote:

I have been informed of the saddening news of the passing of a true music icon, who’s had an incredible career spanning over three decades. Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, has been a pillar in Ghana’s highlife genre, through whom many great talents have been nurtured and introduced.

He added:

His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us. His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country. Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, fans, and the whole country.

Similarly, reacting to the news during an interview on Daddy Lumba FM, Serwaa Amihere, a well-known fan of the iconic musician, expressed shock and revealed that she is yet to come to terms with the heartbreaking news.

Below are posts from other well-known figures:

ALSO READ: Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

Strongman Burner:

Patrick Yaw Boamah