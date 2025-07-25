Who is Kojo Choi? All you need to know about Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea

Atta Kojo Choi, popularly known as Kojo Choi, has been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea.

The announcement, communicated in an official statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, follows consultations with the Council of State and signals the administration’s intent to refresh Ghana’s foreign policy outlook in the wake of a new political era, a move that has sparked both curiosity and conversation across the country.

Early Life and Education

Born in South Korea, Choi relocated to Ghana at the age of 14, where he later acquired Ghanaian citizenship.

His deep ties to Ghana were strengthened through his education at SOS College in Tema, followed by his studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he earned a degree in business administration in 2002.

Over the years, Kojo Choi has carved a niche for himself within both Ghanaian and Korean circles, acting as a cultural and business bridge between the two nations.

Career and Business Ventures

Professionally, Choi has over 20 years of experience across telecommunications, fintech, marketing communications, and business consulting in Ghana and the wider West African region.

He has served as a consultant to the Korean Embassy in Ghana and to various multinational firms, leveraging his cross-cultural insights to facilitate partnerships and business growth.

Founder of PaySwitch

In 2015, he founded PaySwitch Limited, a leading Ghanaian fintech company that has become a major player in the payments space.

PaySwitch is the country’s only third-party processor for Visa, MasterCard, and UnionPay, and it connects with all major mobile money networks, including MTN, Vodafone, and AirtelTigo.

The company is also certified with ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, ensuring its compliance with global security standards.

Recognition and Thought Leadership

Choi's leadership in fintech earned him recognition as one of Ghana’s 25 Most Influential FinTech Leaders in 2018. He has spoken at high-profile events such as the Stanbic Digital Summit, the Ishmael Yamson Business Roundtable, and Global Entrepreneurship Week, sharing insights on digital innovation, economic growth, and secure payments infrastructure.

Cultural Advocacy Through Art in Africa

Beyond business, Choi is a strong advocate for the arts. He is the founder and chief promoter of Art Africa, which launched the Art Africa Gallery in Osu, Accra, in May 2022.

The gallery aims to empower African artists, promote cultural exchange, and position Ghana as a hub for contemporary art.

In October 2022, Choi helped organise the Colour Cure exhibition to raise funds for the Korle-Bu Breast Cancer Surgical Unit, blending art, advocacy, and community impact.

Public Reactions and Scrutiny

His appointment, however, has not come without public scrutiny. While some Ghanaians view his cross-cultural experience as an asset to diplomatic relations, others have raised concerns regarding transparency, eligibility, and national identity, especially due to his Korean roots and dual heritage.

However, in 2009, the late President John Atta Mills appointed Dr. Gobind Nankani, an Indian-Ghanaian, as his economic advisor. Kojo Choi isn't the first, despite the criticism.

What His Appointment Means for Ghana