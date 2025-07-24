WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

Hogan, one of the most influential figures in wrestling history, played a pivotal role in transforming WWE into a global entertainment powerhouse during the 1980s and 1990s.

With his charismatic presence, towering physique, and iconic catchphrases such as “say your prayers and eat your vitamins,” he became a cultural phenomenon and helped usher in wrestling’s golden era.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), WWE said:

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.

Authorities in Clearwater, Florida, reported that emergency services were dispatched to Hogan’s residence following a cardiac arrest call.

He was treated on-site and later transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as per TMZ Sports.

Throughout his career, Hogan headlined several WrestleMania events and engaged in legendary rivalries with names like André the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Rowdy Roddy Piper. His mainstream appeal led to roles in films, television, and endorsements, making him one of the most recognised faces in sports entertainment.

Despite his success, Hogan's legacy faced controversy. In 2015, he was caught on tape making racially insensitive remarks, which led to his temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame. He later apologised and was reinstated.

Hogan was also at the centre of a high-profile legal battle with media outlet Gawker over a leaked sex tape. The court awarded him $115 million in damages, leading to the company’s bankruptcy and sparking major conversations about privacy rights and media ethics.