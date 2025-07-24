Sarkodie names Edem’s “The Volta Regime” among Ghana’s greatest albums

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has showered praise on Ayigbe Edem’s acclaimed debut album, The Volta Regime, calling it “undoubtedly one of the greatest albums in Ghana’s music history.”

Sarkodie expressed his admiration in a post shared on Twitter, where he posted a screenshot of the album on Apple Music alongside a heartfelt caption reflecting on Edem’s impact and his early impressions of the rapper.

Undoubtedly one of the greatest albums in Ghana’s music history!!! I remember when I first encountered my brother @iamedem.

I came back home to tell one of my homies that this guy will have a serious impact on the music scene. He was like, Naa, because of the language barrier. I said, I don’t hear language; I hear greatness!!! Big up, my brother; you are still on my fav MC list.

Originally released in 2009, The Volta Regime was a groundbreaking body of work that fused Hiplife and Hip-hop and featured top Ghanaian acts including Sarkodie, Tinny, Kwabena Kwabena, K.K. Fosu, and Samini.

The album introduced Edem’s raw Ewe lyricism to a national audience and helped shift the landscape of Ghanaian rap by emphasising regional diversity and linguistic authenticity.

As Sarkodie continues to celebrate Ghanaian music culture, he is also preparing for the Kumasi edition of his annual Rapperholic Concert, scheduled for September 27, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.