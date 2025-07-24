Go to hell, your defamation suit will fail – Afia Schwarzenegger fires back at Sammy Gyamfi

Afia Schwarzenegger is not backing down. The outspoken Ghanaian media personality has fired back at Sammy Gyamfi, boldly dismissing his GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit with scathing words and unwavering confidence.

In a video shared on social media, Afia dared the Ghana Gold Board CEO to “go to hell”, insisting the case will amount to nothing.

Her comments come after Gyamfi filed a suit accusing her of making damaging allegations, including claims of infidelity and misconduct.

Drawing parallels with a previous case involving outspoken Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor, she expressed confidence that the court would throw out the case.

Have you seen how Kevin Taylor's case went? That is the same way our case would go. Kevin Taylor has insulted Otumfour, Chief Imam, yet he walks free

She said.

Afia went on to mock the legal action, stating emphatically that she would not compensate Gyamfi under any circumstances.

Sammy Gyamfi, go to hell. Go and receive a defunct judgement. You have won the case. Moreover, I don't have a pesewa in Ghana for you to take if you win the case. I don't have any property in Ghana

She declared.

Watch the video below

The defamation suit filed by Sammy Gyamfi stems from accusations made by Afia Schwarzenegger, alleging that he engaged in infidelity, had extramarital affairs, and gifted vehicles to female students at the University of Ghana.

According to the court documents, Gyamfi is seeking a restraining order to prevent Schwarzenegger from making further defamatory remarks.