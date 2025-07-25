‘I’ll end your political career in 20 seconds’ - Afia Schwarzenegger threatens Sammy Gyamfi

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has launched a scathing verbal attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi.

Afia Schwarzenegger claimed she could ruin Mr Gyamfi’s political career and marriage in just 20 seconds, while making a series of damning allegations against the prominent political figure. Her outburst forms part of an ongoing feud between the two, which has now escalated into legal proceedings.

Speaking during a live session on TikTok, she threatened:

I can end your marriage in 20 seconds. I am warning you. I will bring your political career to a dead end. I am not Agradaa for you to set me up with $800.

Sammy Gyamfi has filed a defamation lawsuit against Afia Schwarzenegger, seeking GH₵10 million in damages over what he describes as false and malicious statements.

Filed on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, the suit is in response to a video posted on Afia Schwarzenegger’s social media platforms, where she accused him of infidelity, maintaining romantic relationships with multiple women, and allegedly purchasing cars for female students at the University of Ghana.

In his statement of claim, Mr Gyamfi is seeking several forms of redress including a perpetual restraining order to bar Afia Schwarzenegger from making further defamatory remarks, a public retraction and apology to be published on all her social media pages, and in the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper.