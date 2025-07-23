Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for GH₵10 million over defamation claims

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a defamation lawsuit against popular media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, seeking GH₵10 million in damages.

Filed on Wednesday, 23rd July 2025, the lawsuit stems from a video posted by Afia Schwarzenegger on her social media platforms. In the footage, she accused Gyamfi of alleged infidelity, romantic affairs, and buying cars for female students at the University of Ghana.

According to the statement of claim, Gyamfi is asking the court for the following reliefs: a perpetual restraining order to bar Schwarzenegger from making further defamatory remarks about him, a public retraction and apology to be published on her social media platforms and in The Daily Graphic, as well as general and exemplary damages totalling GH₵10 million.

“General damages against the Defendant herein for defamation of character,” part of the writ states. It further requests, “an order of this Honourable Court in the nature of a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant herein from making any further publication and/or causing to be printed, published, distributed, and/or otherwise circulated same and/or other similar defamatory words touching and/or otherwise concerning the Plaintiff herein.”

The suit also demands that the apology be published on The Daily Graphic’s front and back pages for three consecutive editions, in addition to being shared across all social media platforms where the original claims were made, with equal prominence.

Afia Schwarzenegger