Asiamah reveals what jailed wife, Agradaa, told him when he visited her at Nsawam Prison

Angel Asiamah, husband of embattled evangelist Nana Agradaa, has revealed the outcome of his recent visit to the jailed founder of Heaven Way Church, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence at Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asieduaa, was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement after allegedly deceiving members of her congregation through a money-doubling scheme. She was sentenced on Thursday, 3 July 2025, and subsequently transferred to the Nsawam facility on Saturday, 5 July.

Mr Asiamah visited his wife two weeks later, on Saturday, 19 July. Addressing the Heaven Way Church congregation the following day, Sunday, 20 July, he recounted his conversation with Agradaa during the visit.

According to him, the jailed preacher remains emotionally strong and spiritually resilient despite her current situation. “She asked me to tell the church members not to give up and to keep praying for her,” he said, as captured in a TikTok video now circulating online.

The couple’s interaction has drawn renewed public interest in the high-profile case, which has gripped both religious and legal circles across the country.