EOCO moves to shut down Agradaa’s church following fraud conviction

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is reportedly initiating steps to close down the Heaven Way Champion International Church, run by Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat.

This decision follows a surge of complaints from concerned citizens and former congregants, alleging financial misconduct, misappropriation of church funds, and fraudulent schemes disguised as spiritual practices. According to The New Republic, EOCO’s intervention has been prompted by the growing evidence of alleged irregularities within the operations of Agradaa’s church.

The move comes amid Agradaa’s ongoing legal troubles, the most recent being her conviction and sentencing to 15 years in prison with hard labour. On 3 July 2025, she was found guilty of fraud and charlatanic advertisement, concluding a long-running legal battle that began with her arrest on 9 October 2022.

The charges stemmed from accusations that she operated a money-doubling scam within her church, a controversy that gained national attention after a video surfaced showing angry congregants claiming they had been defrauded. She was subsequently charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence. Although she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail, the prosecution presented compelling evidence that her television and social media broadcasts, especially on Today’s TV, had advertised a spiritual scheme promising to double money.

Agradaa

Agradaa had reportedly invited the public to an all-night church service, claiming she could use her spiritual powers to multiply their money. Over 1,000 people attended the service, many of whom handed over large sums of money. However, she allegedly failed to deliver on her promise, leaving numerous victims financially devastated.

Despite her conviction, Agradaa and her supporters have continued to maintain her innocence. Her legal team has publicly denounced the 15-year sentence as excessive, insisting that the church’s operations were legitimate. Her lawyers have since filed an appeal against the conviction, including a request for bail while the case is reviewed. However, the Amasaman High Court rejected this bail application on Tuesday, 15 July 2025. Her lead counsel has indicated that a renewed bail application may be submitted.