Arsenal look to overcome trophyless run with Gyokeres signing

Arsenal are finalising a deal for their long-sought striker after agreeing a £63.5m deal for Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The 27-year-old is expected to complete his move this weekend, with only final details over add-on payments left to sort out. BBC Sport reports that Gyokeres has been given the green light to travel for his medical and should sign a five-year contract within days.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped when asked about the transfer whilst his squad tours Asia. He explained on Friday:

I cannot talk about a player who is not ours yet. For sure. Obviously once we have finalised everything with a player we want to integrate him with the team as quickly as possible.

With Noni [Madueke] it was impossible because he needed some time [after playing in the Club World Cup]. I think he's going to take a shorter vacation than he deserves because he wants to join us straight away, as soon as we're back.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's striker search has been lengthy after they struggled for goals last season, scoring 17 fewer than Liverpool as they finished 10 points behind the Premier League champions. They initially pursued RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko before switching focus to Gyokeres.

READ ALSO: 5 Players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

Gyokeres' insane numbers last season

The Swedish forward has been in red-hot form, netting 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season and helping them secure back-to-back Portuguese titles.

His prolific record stretches back to his Championship days with Coventry, where he scored 43 goals in 116 appearances before moving to Portugal for £20m.